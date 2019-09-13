U S Global Investors Has Trimmed American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $10.50 Million; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holding in Intuit (INTU)

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 328,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 257,309 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, down from 585,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 2.95 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 446.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 140,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 171,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.81 million, up from 31,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $267.05. About 332,953 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 51,240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gideon Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 82,961 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 62,338 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.11% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 336,409 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Horizon Limited Co reported 8,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,903 shares. 33,262 are owned by Oppenheimer & Com. Rench Wealth Management Inc invested in 7,938 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Asset One Limited owns 63,728 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 57,526 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 77,505 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. Shares for $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.28 million for 5.75 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 41,178 shares to 54,244 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 250,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 69,903 shares to 14,437 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 65,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,393 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).