U S Global Investors Has Raised Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Position by $313,224

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,022 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 7,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,255 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 74,412 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.35% or 13.51M shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 213,573 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven Associates reported 12.16M shares. Texas-based B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avenir holds 1.01% or 153,395 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barometer Capital Management stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 71,672 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bourgeon Ltd Company invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 85,437 shares. Sei holds 0.25% or 1.21 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.