U S Global Investors Has Raised Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Stock Declined; Ar Asset Management Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $432,000

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,022 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 7,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Services Incorporated has invested 2.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stone Run Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jcic Asset Mngmt has 48 shares. Natl Bank Of The West reported 30,650 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 16,344 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 14,137 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 851,729 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.97% or 9.59 million shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,686 shares. Summit Securities Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 4,300 shares. California-based Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24 shares.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.12 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Barr E S And holds 1,622 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,700 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 9,478 shares. Mig Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 701 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,641 were reported by Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Sei Commerce reported 250,885 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.46% or 2,558 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.56% or 61,439 shares. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 123,858 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pure Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.32% or 4,387 shares. 1,655 are held by Schulhoff Communications Incorporated.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,036 shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.