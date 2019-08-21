U S Global Investors Has Raised Its Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Eagle Materials (EXP) Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) stake by 36.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 3,988 shares as Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 14,805 shares with $1.25M value, up from 10,817 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 117,955 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

U S Global Investors Inc increased Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) stake by 52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc acquired 130,000 shares as Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)’s stock rose 36.49%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 380,000 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Gold Fields Ltd now has $4.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 3.53 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS – SUBSIDIARY HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN AGG’S 90% INTEREST IN ASANKO GOLD MINE, ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN GHANA ( AGM); 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Ryanair Hldgs Plc stake by 6,023 shares to 9,450 valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Silvercrest Metals Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $85 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 15.37% above currents $79.31 stock price. Eagle Materials had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Friday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 17. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 3,300 shares. Moreover, Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Limited has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Shine Invest Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 69 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 9 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 214 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.02% or 346,940 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 29,754 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 472,314 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Limited Company accumulated 270,428 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Westwood Grp holds 379,538 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 0.11% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 30,442 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 8,525 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 475,200 shares.

