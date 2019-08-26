U S Global Investors Has Raised Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $323,363 as Market Valuation Rose; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 1,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.41. About 629,697 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 4,402 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviva Public Limited holds 1.24% or 965,528 shares. Kames Public owns 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,645 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 705,756 shares. The Florida-based Sabal Tru has invested 2.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telos Capital Management invested in 3,150 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Com owns 1.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 50,502 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Com reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Hallmark Mngmt has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com reported 0.23% stake. 5,712 are held by Blue Fincl Cap Inc. Moreover, Quadrant Ltd Com has 2.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 143,047 are owned by Fayez Sarofim And.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & owns 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 55,672 shares. Navellier Assocs stated it has 5,033 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 68,149 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 1.46% or 128,509 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shelton Capital reported 10,649 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 8,343 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Guardian holds 1.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 10,667 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 0.22% stake. 165,866 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has 793,344 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 6,427 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 566 shares.