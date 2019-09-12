U S Global Investors Has Raised Eog Res (EOG) Position By $418,872; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut By $1.78 Million Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 31.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 254,800 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 558,039 shares with $3.97 million value, down from 812,839 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $152.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 36,677 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c

U S Global Investors Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 301.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc acquired 4,504 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 6,000 shares with $559,000 value, up from 1,496 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $47.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 1.60 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased Alamos Gold Inc New stake by 65,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Funko Inc stake by 74,000 shares and now owns 328,600 shares. Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 0.20% less from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 8,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 207,278 shares. Price Michael F reported 116,216 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,949 shares. Blackrock owns 1.68 million shares. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 18,302 shares. Bridgeway has 74,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 28,964 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. 481,052 were accumulated by Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ma. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.06M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 3,981 shares. Adirondack Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 59,042 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 52,931 shares.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreements for Three Hotels – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Collaboration With National Safe Place Network to Provide for Youth in Need of Immediate Help and Safety – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “It’s a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 64,549 shares. Sarl reported 122,755 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 1.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 200 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). U S Global reported 0.29% stake. Brown Advisory reported 81,922 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 52,533 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,813 shares. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 31,679 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Lp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 111,916 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 554,100 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 30.81% above currents $80.05 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup.