U S Global Investors Has Raised Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $2.95 Million; Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Holding in Cadence Design System (CDNS)

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 242.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, up from 2,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 50,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 56,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 423,724 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. 1.05M are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 5,469 shares. Weatherly Asset LP owns 12,610 shares. Par Capital Mgmt holds 2.71M shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6,238 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 162,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 10,192 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 11,277 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 20,136 were reported by Creative Planning. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Jpmorgan Chase owns 117,383 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3.12 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 23,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $8.42 million activity. Another trade for 23,208 shares valued at $1.11 million was made by BECKLEY THOMAS P on Thursday, January 31. 100,000 shares were sold by TAN LIP BU, worth $4.81M on Thursday, January 31.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares to 73,650 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,618 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

