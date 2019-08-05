U S Global Investors Has Lifted Stake in Iamgold (IAG) by $750,000 as Share Value Rose; Cummins (CMI) Position Held by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 1.44 million shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 6.18 million shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 61,656 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.09% or 272,810 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 42,800 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,750 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 15,502 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc reported 0.4% stake. Earnest Prns Ltd invested 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dean Investment Assocs Lc owns 0.31% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 13,508 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Montecito Comml Bank holds 0.13% or 2,758 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 48,400 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Lp by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).