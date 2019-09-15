U S Global Investors Has Increased Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding by $580,000; Share Value Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Sound Shore Management Has Lifted by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 55,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.57M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96M shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.74M shares traded or 49.98% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 07/03/2018 – BHP: CONCERNED CUT IN EXPLORATION DOLLARS WILL HURT TECH SPEND; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA JV TO SELL COAL MINE TO SOJITZ CORP. FOR A$100M; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 110,249 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested in 35,859 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Int Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 950,355 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 19,480 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 26,829 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 38,185 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Of Oklahoma holds 10,425 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 2,402 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 14,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 45,762 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,125 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 450,188 shares to 787,444 shares, valued at $105.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 121,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,275 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

