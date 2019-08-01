U S Global Investors Has Increased Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $1.67 Million as Stock Rose; As Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Stock Rose, West Coast Financial Has Lifted by $310,496 Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 14858.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 22,438 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 943,657 shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 71,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 66,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.72% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 175,328 shares traded or 95.46% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 1,000 were reported by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 5,448 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 142,919 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 2,327 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 15,000 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ameriprise Fin holds 36,270 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 3,550 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,272 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Blackrock accumulated 687,295 shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management has invested 1.23% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Regions Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 400 shares.