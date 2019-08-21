U S Global Investors Has Decreased Its Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake; HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (HLRTF) Shorts Up By 99.66%

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 63.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 170,800 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock declined 24.81%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 100,000 shares with $715,000 value, down from 270,800 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $822.78 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1465. About 228,140 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) had an increase of 99.66% in short interest. HLRTF’s SI was 58,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 99.66% from 29,100 shares previously. With 54,600 avg volume, 1 days are for HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLRTF)’s short sellers to cover HLRTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc increased Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stake by 22,429 shares to 51,020 valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) stake by 130,000 shares and now owns 380,000 shares. Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) was raised too.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil reserves in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.05 million. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. in March 2015.