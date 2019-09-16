U S Global Investors Has Decreased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $12.44 Million as Share Value Rose; At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 38,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 60,763 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 99,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 222,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 148,529 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, down from 370,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.55 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,942 shares to 15,076 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 13,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.