U S Global Investors Has Decreased By $13.60 Million Its Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Holding; UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (UNPRF) SI Decreased By 10.84%

UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had a decrease of 10.84% in short interest. UNPRF’s SI was 854,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.84% from 958,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8549 days are for UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)’s short sellers to cover UNPRF’s short positions. It closed at $29.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

