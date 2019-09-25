U S Global Investors Has Cut Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $3.93 Million; American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 62,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 44,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 107,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 27,648 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 672,283 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 67,982 shares. New England Management Inc holds 11,337 shares. Nomura Asset Com owns 23,936 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 17,757 shares. Consulta reported 200,000 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 9,680 shares. Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Blackrock has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 22.63M shares. Financial Management Professionals holds 13,256 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 22 shares. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs LP reported 2.32 million shares or 9.02% of all its holdings. Pentwater Management Lp owns 169,439 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 590,618 shares in its portfolio.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

