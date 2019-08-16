U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019; Kempen Capital Management Raised Its Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Com (MAA) Holding

Kempen Capital Management increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (MAA) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 4,564 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 115,531 shares with $12.63 million value, up from 110,967 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com now has $14.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 635,534 shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M

U.S. Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GROW) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s current price of $1.92 translates into 0.13% yield. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 60,837 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GROW News: 22/03/2018 – US Global Jets ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Murkowski: Murkowski: DOE Must Focus on Maintaining U.S. Global Leadership in Science and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – TRADE WAR HURTS CHINA, U.S., GLOBAL TRADE: PEOPLE’S DAILY; 02/04/2018 – US Global Jets ETF Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates lntesa Sanpaolo’s and UniCredit’s US Global Receipts; 10/05/2018 – US Global Investors 3Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Global Investors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GROW); 06/03/2018 FED’S KAPLAN SAYS U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMIES ARE STRONG; 22/03/2018 – Janus’ Bill Gross says US, global economies are too leveraged for an aggressive Fed; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Westwood Gru holds 5,631 shares. Strs Ohio reported 237,760 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 52,168 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 6,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 300 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 504,776 shares. Moreover, Group Hldgs Ag has 0.35% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 23,186 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 9,186 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Company reported 12,419 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.05% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Kentucky Retirement has 4,979 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gp reported 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $120 highest and $105 lowest target. $113.40’s average target is -8.20% below currents $123.53 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Monday, March 25 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 4.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 15,839 shares to 168,812 valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) stake by 23,811 shares and now owns 117,979 shares. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (NYSE:HTA) was reduced too.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $29.05 million. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold U.S. Global Investors, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 12.27% less from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0% or 197,451 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 696,822 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 34,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 2,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Arbiter Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) for 38,069 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 17,238 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 820 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,527 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). 59,912 were accumulated by Geode Capital. 145,264 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Advisors.