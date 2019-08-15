U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019; Dafna Capital Management Increased Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 18.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 19,500 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 123,806 shares with $19.69 million value, up from 104,306 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $162.73. About 218,312 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016

U.S. Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GROW) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s current price of $2.05 translates into 0.12% yield. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 12.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 122,208 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GROW News: 04/05/2018 – TRADE WAR HURTS CHINA, U.S., GLOBAL TRADE: PEOPLE’S DAILY; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates lntesa Sanpaolo’s and UniCredit’s US Global Receipts; 06/03/2018 FED’S KAPLAN SAYS U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMIES ARE STRONG; 02/04/2018 – US Global Jets ETF Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Exits US Global Investors; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Murkowski: Murkowski: DOE Must Focus on Maintaining U.S. Global Leadership in Science and Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Global Investors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GROW); 22/03/2018 – US Global Jets ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Intesa Sanpaolo’s and UniCredit’s US Global Receipts

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Kura Oncology Inc stake by 112,059 shares to 36,558 valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) stake by 28,305 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $249 highest and $170 lowest target. $212.67’s average target is 30.69% above currents $162.73 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $206 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $207 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 4,865 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 165,613 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 9,324 shares. Vanguard Gru has 4.57M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 30,887 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 434,221 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 258,877 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 36 shares. Partner Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2,138 shares. American Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,060 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,830 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,624 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Synovus has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

