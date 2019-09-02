U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019; Bronson Point Management Has Increased By $1.05 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 455.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 20,500 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $1.29M value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS

U.S. Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GROW) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. U.S. Global Investors Inc's current price of $2.15 translates into 0.12% yield. U.S. Global Investors Inc's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 112,011 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold U.S. Global Investors, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 12.27% less from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 32,800 shares. Blackrock holds 341,663 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 300 shares. 34,832 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Llc. 145,264 were reported by Cambridge Investment Advsrs. Geode Mngmt holds 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) or 59,912 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc has 44,490 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Perritt Mgmt invested in 696,822 shares. 2,461 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Northern Trust holds 0% or 33,527 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Corporation has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 56,500 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Toronto-Dominion (TD) Q3 Earnings Grow on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq" on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Tech support: Singapore seeks foreign talent for key sector as economy stumbles – Nasdaq" published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "DocuSign (DOCU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release – Nasdaq" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow – Nasdaq" published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Dorian forecast to grow to highly dangerous Category 4 hurricane – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 29, 2019.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $33.50 million. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $324,598 activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $324,598 was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga" on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool" published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will Southwest Airlines Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool" on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq" published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Lc holds 0.05% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Masters Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.00 million shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Inc holds 0.87% or 282,919 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 42 shares. Natixis has 34,823 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Madison Inv Holding accumulated 101,000 shares. American Int Gru Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Summit Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.89% or 59,333 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Company owns 573,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Management Gp Llc invested in 3.49% or 158,902 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.52% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 197 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 4,965 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.85% above currents $57.86 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.