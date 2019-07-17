U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to pay $0.00 on Aug 26, 2019; ONESOFT SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OSSIF) Shorts Lowered By 31.51%

U.S. Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) is expected to pay $0.00 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:GROW) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s current price of $1.63 translates into 0.15% yield. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 27,602 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) has declined 48.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GROW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ US Global Investors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GROW); 04/05/2018 – TRADE WAR HURTS CHINA, U.S., GLOBAL TRADE: PEOPLE’S DAILY; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Murkowski: Murkowski: DOE Must Focus on Maintaining U.S. Global Leadership in Science and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – JANUS’ BILL GROSS SAYS U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMIES TOO HIGHLY LEVERAGED FOR AGGRESSIVE FED; 20/03/2018 – Sen Energy Cmte: Murkowski: DOE Must Focus on Maintaining U.S. Global Leadership in Science and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – Janus’ Gross says U.S., global economies too leveraged for aggressive Fed; 06/05/2018 – DJ US Global Nanospace Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USGA); 26/03/2018 – U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends; 09/04/2018 – Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Exits US Global Investors; 06/03/2018 FED’S KAPLAN SAYS U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMIES ARE STRONG

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) had a decrease of 31.51% in short interest. OSSIF’s SI was 16,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.51% from 23,800 shares previously. With 9,800 avg volume, 2 days are for ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s short sellers to cover OSSIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.0147 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5172. About 36,450 shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $24.66 million. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold U.S. Global Investors, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 12.27% less from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) for 56,500 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 14,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) for 197,451 shares. North Star Corp stated it has 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). 500 are owned by Advisory Ser Net Ltd Llc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Blackrock Inc owns 341,663 shares. Gp One Trading L P has 7,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arbiter Prtn Capital Mngmt invested in 38,069 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Northern Trust has 33,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

