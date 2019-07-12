U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to pay $0.00 on Aug 26, 2019; Citrix Systems (CTXS) Sentiment Is 1.1

U.S. Global Investors Inc (NASDAQ:GROW) is expected to pay $0.00 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:GROW) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s current price of $1.64 translates into 0.15% yield. U.S. Global Investors Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 36,775 shares traded. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) has declined 48.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GROW News: 22/03/2018 – Janus’ Bill Gross says US, global economies are too leveraged for an aggressive Fed; 06/03/2018 FED’S KAPLAN SAYS U.S., GLOBAL ECONOMIES ARE STRONG; 02/04/2018 – US Global Jets ETF Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – TRADE WAR HURTS CHINA, U.S., GLOBAL TRADE: PEOPLE’S DAILY; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends; 22/03/2018 – US Global Jets ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Exits US Global Investors; 06/05/2018 – DJ US Global Nanospace Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USGA); 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Intesa Sanpaolo’s and UniCredit’s US Global Receipts; 10/05/2018 – US Global Investors 3Q Loss/Shr 7c

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 230 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 209 decreased and sold equity positions in Citrix Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 140.26 million shares, up from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 171 Increased: 163 New Position: 67.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold U.S. Global Investors, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 12.27% less from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,222 shares. 7,899 are held by Grp One Trading Lp. Perritt Cap Management reported 696,822 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 56,500 shares. North Star Management Corporation owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Lc invested in 34,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk reported 500 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs accumulated 44,490 shares. 341,663 were accumulated by Blackrock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) for 820 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 197,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arbiter Prns Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 33,527 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) for 59,912 shares.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $24.81 million. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles.

More notable recent U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dovish voices grow louder on Mexico’s cautious central bank board – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gatx (GATX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade (ETFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75 million for 26.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: CRWD,TUFN,CODA,CTXS – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $631,742 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Employee Experience is Broken, But IT can Fix It – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Citrix (CTXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

13D Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 117,532 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,449 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 1.95% invested in the company for 28,529 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.