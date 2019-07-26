U S Global Investors Decreased Its Position in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) by $1.20 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Upped by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 170,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 270,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 878,921 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 652 shares. Kings Point Capital Management reported 0.07% stake. Qs Lc holds 0.1% or 153,514 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 4,839 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser holds 0.49% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 16,513 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,917 shares. Cortland Associate Mo has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Asset Management One stated it has 343,299 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 1.03M shares. Cibc reported 70,214 shares. Bb&T invested in 53,922 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company has 79,268 shares. Brigade Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 489,650 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $33.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 325,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,271 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 7,996 shares to 36,093 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).