U S Global Investors Cut Its Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Position as Stock Price Declined; Usca Ria Holding in Exelon (EXC) Decreased by $4.17 Million as Shares Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 170,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 270,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 497,825 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 117,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 7,818 shares to 27,118 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.71 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gp holds 0.26% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 60,395 shares. 15,646 were accumulated by Essex Financial Serv Inc. Allstate Corp holds 0.12% or 92,373 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 0.98% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 58 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lifeplan Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.66% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). California-based Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Of Vermont accumulated 5,687 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,428 shares. Mig Lc reported 5,776 shares stake. Rare Infra Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 8,405 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 429,000 shares. Whitnell & reported 1,082 shares stake.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,846 shares to 107,188 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 37,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).