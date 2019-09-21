U S Global Investors Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $827,372; Bulldog Investors Increased Stake in Source Capital (SOR) by $783,252 as Market Value Were Volatile

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 10,323 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,749 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 13,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Fd Inc (TWN) by 184,468 shares to 206,522 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Mkt Eq (CH) by 115,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,899 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 497,200 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).