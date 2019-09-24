U S Global Investors Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; HALO LABS ORDINARY SHARES (AGEEF) Shorts Increased By 477.93%

HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) had an increase of 477.93% in short interest. AGEEF’s SI was 83,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 477.93% from 14,500 shares previously. With 549,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HALO LABS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGEEF)’s short sellers to cover AGEEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 479,361 shares traded or 59.66% up from the average. Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 63.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 9,227 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 5,361 shares with $390,000 value, down from 14,588 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $107.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 4.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Halo Labs Inc. manufactures and sells cannabis oil and concentrates in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.32 million. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.96 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc increased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 4,504 shares to 6,000 valued at $559,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 38,682 shares and now owns 39,782 shares. Enova Intl Inc was raised too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was bought by Schumacher Laura J. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 11.30% above currents $72.55 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. UBS upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.