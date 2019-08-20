U S Global Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Hff (HF); Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Valuation Were Volatile While Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Its Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – BLAYNE HARVEY JOINS UNION BANK HOME LOANS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF WHOLESALE LENDING; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q OPER INCOME 883.2M DIRHAMS; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO GROW LENDING 7-8 PERCENT IN 2018/19; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 GUIDANCE: UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR REGS AT MS+140AREA; 26/04/2018 – PHILIPPINE UNION BANK TO USE BLOCKCHAIN FOR INTERNAL PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED PRESENTATION

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Hff Inc (HF) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,730 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 33,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 22,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hff Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 299.89% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization of Waterfront Residential Development in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 21/04/2018 – DJ HFF Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HF); 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HFF Stockholders Approve Acquisition by JLL – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HFF, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend for Shareholders of Record as of February 11, 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against HFF, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 98,394 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 46,376 shares. Aperio Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 122,000 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Brinker Cap stated it has 17,910 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 0.06% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 7,021 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,092 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Acg Wealth owns 5,560 shares. 153,603 were reported by Century Cos. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 15 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 170,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,790 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Maltese Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 17,101 shares. Moreover, Martin Tn has 0.84% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 85,723 shares. Amg Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 27,935 shares. 333,726 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Moreover, Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 104,317 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 1.22M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.08% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 16,875 are held by First Manhattan. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 7,242 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 53,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 497 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 11,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s official: Union Bank is now Atlantic Union Bank – Washington Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:AUB – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bank & Trust Names Shawn O’Brien Consumer Banking Group Executive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,222 shares to 30,248 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 28,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,813 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).