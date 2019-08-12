U S Global Investors Boosted Its Pool (POOL) Stake; SCRIPSAMERICA (SCRCQ) Sellers Decreased By 1% Their Shorts

SCRIPSAMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) had a decrease of 1% in short interest. SCRCQ’s SI was 9,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1% from 10,000 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SCRIPSAMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ)’s short sellers to cover SCRCQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0008 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc increased Pool Corp (POOL) stake by 27.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc acquired 2,322 shares as Pool Corp (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 10,769 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 8,447 last quarter. Pool Corp now has $7.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $195.62. About 145,269 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) stake by 29,627 shares to 850 valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (NYSE:IAG) stake by 247,200 shares and now owns 2,800 shares. Silvercrest Metals Inc was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity. The insider Arvan Peter D bought 500 shares worth $93,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1.82M shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,039 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 44,948 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Rmb Capital Management Lc invested in 33,933 shares. 27,641 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Federated Investors Pa reported 13,256 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 15,868 shares. Logan Inc accumulated 0.12% or 12,178 shares. Opus Gp Ltd Liability owns 7,165 shares. American Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 78,797 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,367 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Vaughan Nelson Management LP reported 78,335 shares.

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company has market cap of $141,084. The firm also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers.