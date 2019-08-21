U S G (USG) Valuation Were Volatile While Kellner Capital Has Cut Stake by $769,700; Pier Capital Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) Cut as Market Value Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Offers German Company Option for USG Stake; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Key Takeaways From Zendesk’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zendesk’s Momentum Should Continue In 2019, Oppenheimer Says – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Apple, Zendesk, and GoDaddy Report Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 56,910 shares to 222,946 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 53,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “R2i Hires Experienced Digital Marketing Business Development Executives to Capitalize on New Growth Opportunities – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.