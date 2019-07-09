U S G (USG) Shares Were Volatile While Barnett & Company Cut Its Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Held by M Holdings Securities Inc

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,301 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 44,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/03/2018 – German building materials firm Knauf offers to buy USG; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 14,494 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 56,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argent Trust Company owns 12,238 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 363,833 shares. London Communication Of Virginia reported 2.28M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 2,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 129,872 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 72,966 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.48M shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Natixis, France-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Westchester Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.81% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gardner Lewis Asset Lp invested in 971,915 shares or 5.23% of the stock.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 4.51M shares. Maple holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,977 shares. Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital Mgmt has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hemenway Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 150,939 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Benedict Fin Advsrs has 1.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,112 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability invested in 0.88% or 89,343 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 110,040 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). South Dakota Council holds 0.52% or 234,933 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin And Tn accumulated 13,174 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has 4,804 shares. Macquarie Group Inc, Australia-based fund reported 316,831 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,800 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 11,533 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 58,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock.

