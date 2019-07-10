U S G (USG) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lifted Position; Boston Advisors Lowered Its Position in Brinker Intl Com (EAT) as Stock Value Declined

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc Com (EAT) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 12,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 22,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 422,449 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 44,219 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 317,220 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 273,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,802 activity. Baltes Kelly C. also bought $33,640 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.01 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 26,379 shares to 214,376 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey & Co Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 31,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,376 shares. Prelude Cap Lc accumulated 22,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.02% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 39,152 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 35,146 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 124,780 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Hoplite Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.54% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 289,095 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 624,624 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 19,586 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.07% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 33,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Hodges Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.8% or 178,235 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 86,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield owns 16,221 shares. State Street reported 1.48 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 243,147 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 49,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 539,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Regions Fin owns 1,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 450 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,082 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,737 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 100,611 shares. 3,227 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Invesco accumulated 46,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce accumulated 0% or 329 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability owns 589,500 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 82,479 shares to 50,743 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,753 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.