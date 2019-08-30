U S G (USG) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Cut Its Stake; As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Stake by $1.95 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 122,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 162,339 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 270,823 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.32M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 12/04/2018 – Buffett Joins Shareholder Revolt at USG as Berkshire Seeks Exit; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Manulife Fund Added to CannTrust Investment Before Scandal | INN – Investing News Network” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs Talks Up Federal Review | INN – Investing News Network” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Q1 core ROE improves to 14.2% vs. 13.4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 181,090 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $63.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 36,150 shares to 46,498 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 30,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.41 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owns 21,898 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pnc Service Gru Inc owns 26,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.99M shares. Comerica Bankshares has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 5,299 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 530 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.14 million shares or 1.81% of the stock. 472,039 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 47,390 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).