U S G (USG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Were Volatile; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lifted by $369,088 as Share Price Rose

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,641 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 14,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 182,600 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Lc invested in 0.09% or 167,300 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp holds 0.01% or 2,648 shares. Ssi Management owns 1,901 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,373 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 4,275 shares stake. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 0.29% stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp accumulated 58,821 shares or 1.52% of the stock. 2,379 are held by Gm Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated. Dana Investment holds 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 17,945 shares. South State reported 76,573 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 359,916 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation has 1.65M shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Transamerica Advsr accumulated 7 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Int has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares to 373,100 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 219,925 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,872 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 16,066 shares stake. Paloma Partners reported 139,543 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 66,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westchester Limited holds 1.81% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.14M shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% or 7,528 shares. Moors Cabot holds 29,616 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt LP accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd owns 79,329 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 530 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York, a New York-based fund reported 4,504 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).