U S G (USG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Decreased Its Position by $769,700 as Market Value Were Volatile; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Maintains Holding in Corning (GLW)

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Holders Urging Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 208,731 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 196,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 607,276 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.