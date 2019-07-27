U S G (USG) Shareholder Havens Advisors Has Upped Position; Hite Hedge Asset Management Holds Position in Parsley Energy (PE)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oakbrook Investments Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 224,072 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 0% or 11,311 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.11% or 42,405 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 0.01% or 11,032 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 36,109 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa accumulated 370,156 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0% stake. Invesco holds 5.51M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 6.09 million are held by Key Grp (Cayman) Limited. Tci Wealth stated it has 46 shares. 127,550 were accumulated by Spirit Of America New York. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 9,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares to 12,607 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER).