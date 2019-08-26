U S G (USG) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Position; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed by $4.29 Million Its Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – USG Boral enters a four-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in Asia-Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 43,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 174,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, down from 217,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.80 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,577 shares. 22,330 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd. Grandfield And Dodd has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,259 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru Com has invested 0.16% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Raymond James Na holds 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 12,611 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Argi Investment Lc holds 0.28% or 49,476 shares. Bridges Inv holds 0.04% or 10,571 shares in its portfolio. 16,287 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Farmers And Merchants Inc reported 12,121 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 42,332 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 124,999 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has 7,100 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has 22,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,309 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 717,920 shares to 796,800 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 130,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Harris Assocs Lp has invested 0.13% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 156,100 shares. Gabelli Advisers Inc has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 3,000 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 219,925 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,933 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 45,751 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 4,213 shares. New York-based Amer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 7.44M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 589,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated has 1,009 shares. 16,447 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Stifel Financial accumulated 56,635 shares.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).