U S G (USG) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Lifted Position by $8.35 Million; Patten Group Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $863,025; Share Price Rose

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 4.44M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on th; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON KNAUF PROPOSAL FOR USG BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 are held by Howard Hughes Institute. 15,220 were reported by Court Place Advsrs Limited Co. Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 1.13% or 145,488 shares in its portfolio. 10,148 were reported by First Business Fincl Services. Hl Finance Ltd Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com holds 4,915 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Mgmt stated it has 94,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn reported 0.56% stake. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Srb accumulated 0.07% or 6,362 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.17% stake. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt reported 2.78 million shares or 1.7% of all its holdings.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “R2i Hires Experienced Digital Marketing Business Development Executives to Capitalize on New Growth Opportunities – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire boosts Amazon.com bet, attracts Ackman – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Natixis stated it has 0.44% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Somerset Tru owns 17,643 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Com holds 0.75% or 72,966 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co stated it has 45,751 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.01% stake. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 21,898 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 39,108 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 7,682 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 243,147 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 94,597 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Paragon Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).