U S G (USG) Position Maintained by Havens Advisors Llc; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lifted Its Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 78.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 135,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 307,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 171,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 26/03/2018 – USG said on Monday the offer is “wholly inadequate.”; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE SAYS IT WILL VOTE AGAINST USG BOARD NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Gebr. Knauf KG revealed in a securities filing Friday it offered to buy USG for $42 per share on Mar. 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 12,729 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 14,494 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.3% or 899,218 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 47,390 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr reported 35,875 shares. Pentwater Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.09% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 22,479 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 69,079 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership owns 5.23% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 971,915 shares.

