U S G (USG) Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management Llc; Boston Family Office Upped Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Holding by $1.13 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 747.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 83,431 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 94,597 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 11,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 31 PCT OF USG, ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER USG REJECETD TAKEOVER BID BY GERMANY’S KNAUF; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 17,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 62,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 44,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 648,204 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box’s MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Intralinks Forecasts Increase in Global M&A Activity in Second Half of 2019 – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 818,118 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fil Limited accumulated 671,569 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Geode Mngmt Llc reported 2.32 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And holds 26,735 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1.13% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Yhb Invest Advsrs invested in 3,152 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co accumulated 0% or 32,426 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Three Peaks Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.67% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,549 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.08% or 5,325 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,376 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,745 shares to 46,565 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,970 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,774 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Synovus Financial accumulated 0% or 3,000 shares. Barnett has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 156,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 334,853 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.19% or 200,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested in 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Llp has 1.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 165,500 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 15,599 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 129,872 shares. Alpine Incorporated reported 1.76 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 15,334 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca reported 0.12% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).