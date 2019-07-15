U S G (USG) Market Value Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its Position; Essex Financial Services Boosted Stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by $1.26 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 277,694 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF ON POTENTIAL SALE; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hey Retirees! Compass Diversified Holdings Is A Partnership Offering You A Steady 8% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “9.4% Yield, Overlooked Preferred Stock With Solid Coverage, Insiders Are Buying, From Compass Diversified – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Pehub.com published: “CODI to sell Clean Earth for about $625 mln – PE Hub” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lots Of Problems With Emerge Energy Services’ Restructuring Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares to 4,554 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 164,009 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Invesco Ltd reported 142,302 shares. Advisory Ser reported 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Ashford Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 11,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 870,621 were reported by Essex Fincl Svcs Inc. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 0% or 32 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,696 shares. 510 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Northern Corporation owns 806,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Finance Limited Liability Com owns 13,802 shares. 174,217 were accumulated by Sei Investments Communications. 62,980 are owned by Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GMS Inc. Still Has More Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “Warren Buffett & Berkshire Hathaway make key changes to 2019 stock picks – USA TODAY” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USG Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.44M shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.85% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 100 are owned by Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.54% stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 200,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 362,312 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 132,584 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 539,180 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Invesco owns 46,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 110,123 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 317,220 shares. 156,100 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Limited Liability owns 1,716 shares.