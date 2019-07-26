U S G (USG) Market Value Were Volatile While Barnett & Company Cut Stake by $953,396; Graham Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG)

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 10.41 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strike averted as Norway oil rig workers reach labor deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Are Transocean’s Key Metrics Expected To Trend? – Forbes” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seadrill Partners Gets A Drillship Contract – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Fresh All-Time Low Tells Us Something About Offshore Drilling – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Struggling oil rig operator expands board; adds first female director – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 11,204 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 333,809 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Comm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 232,070 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 48 shares. Tennessee-based Barnett And Inc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Massachusetts-based Rech Comm has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Street Corporation reported 13.56M shares. 200,000 are owned by Argentiere Cap Ag. Federated Invsts Pa has 203,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Lp has 84,395 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.