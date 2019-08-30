U S G (USG) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Havens Advisors Upped by $1.66 Million Its Position; Mackay Shields Position in Kimco Rlty (KIM) Lifted by $441,882

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 12/04/2018 – Buffett Joins Shareholder Revolt at USG as Berkshire Seeks Exit; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 24,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 191,657 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 167,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.41 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag owns 148,743 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 219,925 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt invested in 120,343 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 47,390 shares. Greylin Mangement owns 0.8% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 82,584 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 1.48M shares. Alpine Mgmt stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 5,123 shares. S Muoio Limited Co accumulated 49,000 shares. Somerset Trust Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 685,407 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 79,329 shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.00 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 9,107 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At What Price Is Kimco A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kimco Realty, GM and Monster Beverage – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kimco Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:KIM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.