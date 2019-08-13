U S G (USG) Holding Upped by Havens Advisors Llc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Increased by Benin Management Corp

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON KNAUF PROPOSAL FOR USG BOARD; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – German building materials firm Knauf offers to buy USG; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 41,650 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). D L Carlson Investment Inc stated it has 40,558 shares. 128,116 were reported by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated. Wade G W Inc reported 812,442 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 28,233 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Delta Limited Company holds 56,030 shares. California-based Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc holds 1.09% or 31,023 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Co Inc has 6,075 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 27,454 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Blue Financial Cap has 26,911 shares. Park National Oh holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 416,644 shares.

