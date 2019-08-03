U S G (USG) Holding Has Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut Its Holding by $499,800 as Stock Value Rose

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 338.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 57,933 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 75,031 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 17,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG, backed by Warren Buffett, said the offer substantially undervalued the company; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Urges Shareholders of Berkshire-Backed USG to Accept Offer; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 12/04/2018 – USG CORP – SENT LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF USG’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 109,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 121,118 shares stake. Lmr Prns Llp holds 1.02% or 461,750 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 539,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2.74 million shares. Weik Mngmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 16,150 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 219,925 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 9,774 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares to 88,358 shares, valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 16,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,747 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Llc invested in 1.21% or 18,389 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,252 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 8,449 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na stated it has 2,634 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 1,210 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 1,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Washington Trust Bankshares holds 780 shares. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.21% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 13,533 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.45% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% or 70,723 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Lc holds 2,330 shares. Bb&T owns 0.24% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 129,109 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust, Cautious on Semiconductors Due to Trade Issues, Has 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.