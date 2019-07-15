U S G (USG) Holder Yakira Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Share Price Were Volatile; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $66.20 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG CORP -BOARD EVALUATED PROPOSAL, DETERMINED THAT PROPOSAL “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES” CO, IS “NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OF USG’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THAT FOR 18 YEARS, USG HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WELL; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.79% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 10.23M shares traded or 26.45% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares to 682,419 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lonestar Management Ltd Company invested 0.99% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Msd Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 6.61% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kensico Cap accumulated 1.02% or 2.90 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 3.44 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De holds 16,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 46,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Lp holds 800,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 250 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Llc. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massachusetts-based Baupost Gp Ltd Ma has invested 3.66% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mackenzie Fin accumulated 100,893 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 447,558 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,643 shares. Dupont holds 0.07% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 70,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Shine Advisory Services Inc invested in 2,399 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 12,729 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 240,449 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp owns 971,915 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc accumulated 530 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.3% or 899,218 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 49,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 128,940 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 109,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares to 113,350 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

