U S G (USG) Holder Kellner Capital Lowered Its Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose While R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.03 Million

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 1.81M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 12/04/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2,300 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0.54% or 219,925 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 7,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 20,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 329 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 461,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors And Cabot owns 29,616 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 56,635 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP holds 199,845 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,823 shares. Moreover, Hrt Financial Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 5,737 shares. Mirae Asset Co holds 45,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Yakira Inc holds 120,343 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 66,575 shares.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

