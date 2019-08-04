U S G (USG) Holder Kellner Capital Has Cut Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Has Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 11,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 141,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 26/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S DISAPPOINTING 1Q EARNINGS RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS

More news for USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” and published on April 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 9,774 shares. Capital Ww Investors holds 689,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Co has 2.19% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 185 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.41 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,106 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 4,782 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 13,061 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). D E Shaw Communication accumulated 22,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.99M shares.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares to 373,100 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 19,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,217 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Investors Incorporated invested 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.75% or 13,390 shares. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csu Producer Resources Incorporated has invested 3.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tci Wealth reported 6,765 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 65 are held by Nuwave Investment Lc. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company, Us-based fund reported 28,041 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 8,889 shares. Capital Invsts accumulated 18.01M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 2.12M shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 488,354 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1.07 million shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schulhoff & holds 14,070 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.