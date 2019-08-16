U S G (USG) Holder Barnett & Company Cut Position by $953,396 as Share Price Were Volatile; First Personal Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates USG Real Estate Foundn VII, GA’s 2018 Bnds ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 ADJ. SG&A ABOUT 10% OF NET SALES

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 5.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 808 shares. New York-based Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.1% or 121,331 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Lc reported 0.14% stake. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiemann Investment Ltd holds 4,929 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.48% or 3,792 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citizens Northern Corp has invested 1.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Ltd Liability Com has 13,360 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc owns 12,506 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund owns 39,863 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Lp reported 0.1% stake. 18,120 are held by First Bankshares Tru Of Newtown. 8.58 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

