U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Both U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.06 N/A -0.24 0.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49

In table 1 we can see U.S. Energy Corp. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 90.6%. U.S. Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 45.37%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. was less bearish than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.