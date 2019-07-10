U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|1
|1.05
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|2.15
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Energy Corp. and Noble Energy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0.00%
|-19.4%
|-13.7%
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
Risk & Volatility
U.S. Energy Corp. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.09. Noble Energy Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.
Liquidity
U.S. Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
U.S. Energy Corp. and Noble Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
Competitively Noble Energy Inc. has an average target price of $33.89, with potential upside of 57.55%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares and 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. About 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|-8.46%
|-42.24%
|-49.99%
|-56.6%
|-70.49%
|-38.79%
|Noble Energy Inc.
|-1.59%
|-8.69%
|10.37%
|-8.9%
|-31.44%
|28.78%
For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. had bearish trend while Noble Energy Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Noble Energy Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.
