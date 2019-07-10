U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.05 N/A -0.24 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.15 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Energy Corp. and Noble Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy Corp. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.09. Noble Energy Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

U.S. Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Energy Corp. and Noble Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively Noble Energy Inc. has an average target price of $33.89, with potential upside of 57.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares and 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. About 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79% Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. had bearish trend while Noble Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.