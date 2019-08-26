U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

We are contrasting U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.26 N/A -0.24 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.10 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. U.S. Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 80.5%. U.S. Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 45.37%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. was more bearish than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.