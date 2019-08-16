U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

We will be comparing the differences between U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.94 N/A -0.24 0.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.33 N/A 0.70 6.29

Demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Earthstone Energy Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. U.S. Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and Earthstone Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 47.5%. Insiders held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, 5% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.