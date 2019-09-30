U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.00 7.20M -0.24 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 44 0.78 97.69M 6.62 7.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Energy Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 1,418,998,817.50% -19.4% -13.7% Cimarex Energy Co. 221,519,274.38% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Cimarex Energy Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. U.S. Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Energy Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Cimarex Energy Co.’s average target price is $64.71, while its potential upside is 34.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares and 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares. Insiders owned roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.